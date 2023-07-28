Watch Now
Monster Jam | 7/28/23

Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 15:49:36-04

Witness world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship at Monster Jam 2023.

It's happening at the Thomas & Mack Center from Aug. 4 - 6.

You’ll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon®, and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.

Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.

This segment is paid for by Monster Jam®

