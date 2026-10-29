MomHint | 10/29/26

Fall is fading, winter is on the way, and it’s time to make the seasonal shift! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shared practical finds to help families prepare for cooler days and the busy holiday season.

Keep pesky fungus gnats away from indoor plants with the Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap, available for $19.99 at major retailers. Looking for a winter escape? Visit Anaheim’s “If You Know, You Go.” promotion offers savings of $100 or more on eligible hotel stays from January 7 through March 20, 2027, when you book by December 31 at VisitAnaheim.org/go.

For tailgates and holiday gatherings, Timber Ridge’s KANU Gear Haulers and KAVO cooler are offering exclusive early Black Friday savings for Mom Hint viewers with code MH50.

And Uncle Matt’s Organic has seasonal beverage options featuring vitamins, probiotics and other ingredients to support your wellness routine.

This segment is paid for by MomHint