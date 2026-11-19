Still searching for the perfect holiday gifts? Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French has something for everyone! For the beauty lover, LOVERY offers a 24-day beauty advent calendar and an at-home skincare technology set, both available with 20% savings using code MOMHINT. Music fans can enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with Sony's WH-CH520 wireless headphones. For the grill master, Blackstone has an official cookbook packed with more than 100 recipes, plus an electric tabletop griddle for indoor cooking. And for something a little more unexpected, Scentbird and Drift are bringing movie-inspired fragrances and stylish home and car scents with a special Hunger Games collection.

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