Mom Hint | 11/12/26

The holidays are almost here, and whether you're hosting at home or heading out to celebrate, a little preparation can make the season even sweeter! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shared four great ways to get holiday party ready. From making outdoor cleanup easier with Toro, to creating nostalgic family baking traditions with Pillsbury, there's something for everyone. Sun-Maid offers convenient new Charcuterie Pairings to elevate your holiday entertaining, while Baggallini brings stylish bags and festive accessories to help you go from daytime errands to evening celebrations. It's all about making holiday preparations easier, adding a little creativity and enjoying more of the moments that make the season special.

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