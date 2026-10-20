Moderna | 10/20/26

Flu season can pose serious health risks, particularly for older adults. A new mRNA-based flu vaccine offers another option for adults ages 50 and older. Bishoy “Bish” Rizkalla, PhD, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Infectious Diseases at Moderna, joined us to explain how mFLUSIVA works and how it differs from traditional flu vaccines.

Clinical studies found the vaccine was approximately 27% more effective than a standard flu shot, while its use in adults 65 and older received FDA accelerated approval based on immune responses; continued approval for this age group may depend on confirmation of clinical benefit.

Dr. Rizkalla also discusses mRNA technology, flu prevention and important safety considerations. Talk with your healthcare provider about whether this vaccine is appropriate for you. To find a vaccine location, search for the Moderna Vaccine Finder.

This segment is paid for by Moderna