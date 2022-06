Our top team of anchors and reporters will do a deep-dive for one week on how inflation has impacted the vast majority of our community. Southern Nevadans across the valley are feeling the ripple effects of inflation and are struggling to pay their bills. The Middle Class who used to live paycheck-to-paycheck are now experiencing life as low-income. This is the MISSING MIDDLE.

