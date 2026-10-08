Melody Sweets | 10/8/26

Halloween is getting a whole lot more fabulous as acclaimed Las Vegas entertainer Melody Sweets returns to Myron’s at The Smith Center for a wickedly wonderful night of music, burlesque, comedy and theatrical spectacle. Fangs, Feathers & Fabulosity! takes over the stage for one night only on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 8 p.m., giving audiences the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with a little sparkle, sass and supernatural fun.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit and deliciously dark sense of humor, Melody is bringing an all-out Halloween séance featuring a killer band, legendary characters and her glamorous “ghoulfriends,” including Buttercup, Maude Zoleum and Cervena Fox. Their seductive burlesque performances promise plenty of sparkle, skin and supernatural sass.

