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Melody Sweets | 10/8/26

Melody Sweets brings music, burlesque, comedy and plenty of Halloween sass to Myron’s at The Smith Center for one wicked night on October 31.
Melody Sweets Brings Halloween Fabulosity To The Smith Center
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Halloween is getting a whole lot more fabulous as acclaimed Las Vegas entertainer Melody Sweets returns to Myron’s at The Smith Center for a wickedly wonderful night of music, burlesque, comedy and theatrical spectacle. Fangs, Feathers & Fabulosity! takes over the stage for one night only on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 8 p.m., giving audiences the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with a little sparkle, sass and supernatural fun.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit and deliciously dark sense of humor, Melody is bringing an all-out Halloween séance featuring a killer band, legendary characters and her glamorous “ghoulfriends,” including Buttercup, Maude Zoleum and Cervena Fox. Their seductive burlesque performances promise plenty of sparkle, skin and supernatural sass. 

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