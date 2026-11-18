Before heading out of Las Vegas for the holidays, a little vehicle maintenance can help prevent an unwelcome roadside surprise. Meineke District Manager Kimber D’Amore walked drivers through the essentials, including checking oil, tires, brakes and the battery after a long, hot Vegas summer. She also demonstrated how to spot worn windshield wipers and check tire tread before the next rainy day. Plus, learn how a Meineke digital inspection can help identify what needs attention before a trip and what can safely wait.

This segment is paid for by Meineke Car Care Centers