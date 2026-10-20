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Marinelli Bros Circus | 10/20/26

The Marinelli Bros Circus is bringing acrobatics, magic, comedy and death-defying stunts to Arizona Charlie’s. Matti Esqueda and Patrick Marinelli give us a preview of the family fun!
Marinelli Bros Circus Brings Big Top Thrills To Las Vegas
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Step right up, Las Vegas! The Marinelli Bros Circus is bringing big top excitement to town with a show packed with jaw-dropping stunts, soaring aerialists, world-class magic, comedy and incredible performers from around the globe.

Clown Matti Esqueda and co-owner and daredevil Patrick Marinelli joined us to give viewers a taste of the action with special demonstrations. Performances are taking place at Arizona Charlie’s on Decatur Boulevard, with dates running through November 8. Tickets start at $20, children under 2 get in free when seated on an adult’s lap, and VIP seating is available. 

This segment is paid for by Marinelli Bros Circus

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