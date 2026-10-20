Marinelli Bros Circus | 10/20/26

Step right up, Las Vegas! The Marinelli Bros Circus is bringing big top excitement to town with a show packed with jaw-dropping stunts, soaring aerialists, world-class magic, comedy and incredible performers from around the globe.

Clown Matti Esqueda and co-owner and daredevil Patrick Marinelli joined us to give viewers a taste of the action with special demonstrations. Performances are taking place at Arizona Charlie’s on Decatur Boulevard, with dates running through November 8. Tickets start at $20, children under 2 get in free when seated on an adult’s lap, and VIP seating is available.

This segment is paid for by Marinelli Bros Circus