Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

MagicCon | 6/20/25

Elliott is tapped and ready for a weekend of planeswalking, cosplay, card-flipping chaos, and unforgettable encounters at MagicCon: Vegas! It’s the ultimate destination for Magic: The Gathering fans—and he’s roaming the event floor bringing the mana-charged madness right to you.
Elliott Roams MagicCon: Vegas – Let the Gathering Begin!
Elliott Roams MagicCon: Vegas – Let the Gathering Begin!
Posted

Live from the Las Vegas Convention Center, MagicCon: Vegas is where spells are cast, decks are stacked, and the vibe is mythic. Elliott’s talking with Wizards of the Coast organizers, top players, cosplayers, and passionate fans as planeswalkers from across the multiverse descend on Sin City.

Whether he’s dueling in the play hall, checking out ultra-rare collector cards, or trying not to get countered by a 12-year-old with a Black Lotus, Elliott is feeling the enchantment. From Commander clashes to artist signings, MagicCon delivers the full spellbook of fan experiences.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo