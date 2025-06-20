MagicCon | 6/20/25

Live from the Las Vegas Convention Center, MagicCon: Vegas is where spells are cast, decks are stacked, and the vibe is mythic. Elliott’s talking with Wizards of the Coast organizers, top players, cosplayers, and passionate fans as planeswalkers from across the multiverse descend on Sin City.

Whether he’s dueling in the play hall, checking out ultra-rare collector cards, or trying not to get countered by a 12-year-old with a Black Lotus, Elliott is feeling the enchantment. From Commander clashes to artist signings, MagicCon delivers the full spellbook of fan experiences.

