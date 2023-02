The smash hit stage spectacular MAGIC MIKE LIVE is hitting the big screen this Valentine’s Weekend in the franchise’s long-awaiting third installment, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. The film features six cast members from MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas in lead dancer roles, including two of our guests today, JD Rainey and Anton Engel from MAGIC MIKE LIVE.

This segment is paid for by Magic Mike Live