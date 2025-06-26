LV Craft Shows | 6/26/25

Kick off your weekend Friday night at the Desert Shores Summer Community Open House from 5 to 9PM! Hosted at the Grand Garden in Lakeside Village, this family event features outdoor games, a DJ, FREE kids crafts, food from Buena Vista Kitchen, and even FREE ice cream for kids 12 and under!

Then on Sunday from 10AM to 5PM, head over to the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino for the Red, White & Blue Craft & Gift Show! This annual celebration showcases handmade crafts, unique gifts, and incredible local talent. Plus, there’s FREE parking and admission at both events.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows