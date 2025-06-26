Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 6/26/25

Get ready for two family-friendly events full of shopping, fun, and summer vibes! One night, one day, and something for everyone!
Two Big LV Craft Shows Events This Weekend!
Kick off your weekend Friday night at the Desert Shores Summer Community Open House from 5 to 9PM! Hosted at the Grand Garden in Lakeside Village, this family event features outdoor games, a DJ, FREE kids crafts, food from Buena Vista Kitchen, and even FREE ice cream for kids 12 and under! 

Then on Sunday from 10AM to 5PM, head over to the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino for the Red, White & Blue Craft & Gift Show! This annual celebration showcases handmade crafts, unique gifts, and incredible local talent. Plus, there’s FREE parking and admission at both events.

