LV Craft Shows | 5/15/25

LV Craft Shows is serving up a weekend full of family-friendly fun, shopping, and sunshine! On Saturday, May 17, from 4 to 9 PM, enjoy the fan-favorite Night Market at the M Resort in Henderson. With over 60 vendors, food trucks, music, kids activities, and even dog-friendly vibes—this outdoor bash is perfect for a warm spring night.

Then on Sunday, May 18, from 10 AM to 5 PM, head over to the Silverton Casino for the Magnificent Memorial Day Craft & Gift Show inside Veil Pavilion. Expect over 70 talented artisans and gift vendors, free hourly prize drawings, and the ultimate indoor shopping experience. Admission and parking are free for both events—just register at LVCraftShows.com!

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows