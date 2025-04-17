Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 4/17/25

Shop, eat, and snap a selfie with the Easter Bunny at Tivoli Village this Saturday during the family-friendly Night Market!
Posted

Looking for a fun night out this weekend? Head to Tivoli Village for the LV Craft Shows Night Market this Saturday, April 19, from 4 to 9 PM! Enjoy live music, face painting, kids activities, and a vibrant mix of local artists and vendors offering everything from handmade goods to home improvement inspiration. And yes—it's dog friendly!

Bring the whole family (including your fur-babies!) and don’t miss a photo op with the Easter Bunny, who’ll be hopping by from 5 to 8 PM for free pictures. Foodies will love the wood-fired pizza, sushi, burgers, and cheesecakes-on-a-stick while relaxing to tunes on the Piazza. Admission and parking are completely free—just register at LVCraftShows.com

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo