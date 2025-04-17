LV Craft Shows | 4/17/25

Looking for a fun night out this weekend? Head to Tivoli Village for the LV Craft Shows Night Market this Saturday, April 19, from 4 to 9 PM! Enjoy live music, face painting, kids activities, and a vibrant mix of local artists and vendors offering everything from handmade goods to home improvement inspiration. And yes—it's dog friendly!

Bring the whole family (including your fur-babies!) and don’t miss a photo op with the Easter Bunny, who’ll be hopping by from 5 to 8 PM for free pictures. Foodies will love the wood-fired pizza, sushi, burgers, and cheesecakes-on-a-stick while relaxing to tunes on the Piazza. Admission and parking are completely free—just register at LVCraftShows.com.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows