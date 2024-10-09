LV Craft Shows | 10/9/24

Watch Now
Join LV Craft Shows for a fun weekend with the Night Market at Aliante Casino and the Craftastic Gift Show at Santa Fe Station Casino, featuring vendors, food, and entertainment. #PaidforContent
LV Craft Shows® will get you ready for a weekend of shopping and entertainment with its Double Header! On Saturday, the Night Market at Aliante Casino kicks off from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Movie Theatre Parking Lot, offering a lively evening filled with music, delicious food, and a wide range of vendors. From local crafts to life-size dinosaur fun starting at 5:30 p.m., this event promises excitement for the whole family.

The weekend continues with the Craftastic Gift Show at Santa Fe Station Casino on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 80 artists and vendors showcasing handcrafted gifts for the holidays and more, it's a perfect opportunity to find unique items while enjoying free drawings and prizes throughout the day.

