LV Craft Shows | 10/9/24

LV Craft Shows® will get you ready for a weekend of shopping and entertainment with its Double Header! On Saturday, the Night Market at Aliante Casino kicks off from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Movie Theatre Parking Lot, offering a lively evening filled with music, delicious food, and a wide range of vendors. From local crafts to life-size dinosaur fun starting at 5:30 p.m., this event promises excitement for the whole family.

The weekend continues with the Craftastic Gift Show at Santa Fe Station Casino on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 80 artists and vendors showcasing handcrafted gifts for the holidays and more, it's a perfect opportunity to find unique items while enjoying free drawings and prizes throughout the day.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC