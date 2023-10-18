LV Craft Shows | 10/18/23

Let’s get ready for Halloween! LV Craft Shows will be back this Sunday, October 22 at the Silverton Casino & Lodge inside and outside of the Veil Pavilion.

They're presenting one of their most popular events of the year. It’s the 13th annual Craft Show Spooktacular.

This community favorite event will happen this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there you will find 79 talented artists and gift vendors featuring original crafts, unique gifts (like pottery, jewelry, customized gifts, beautiful artwork, cottage foods, cutting boards, tumblers, clothing, holiday decor for Halloween and Christmas and food), so come hungry and try the best woodfired Pizza, Gelato and milkshakes.

This event is open to all ages with free admission and parking. Park in the garage for easy access.

Let LV Craft Shows know that you are coming by registering for free here. Just click on the calendar. There's no need to print tickets.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC