Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back with a new season premiering Tuesday, July 23rd at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.

This season, the cast, including Saucy Santana and Yung Joc, focuses on their craft and collaborates to create the first-ever Love & Hip Hop album. New music from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, and Scrappy highlights the season, showcasing their efforts to balance family, career, and relationships.