Loaded Empanadas | 9/9/24

Loaded Empanadas is opening this month in Boca Park!

Anna Gomes, owner of the newly opened restaurant, and Head Chef Eric Nunez joined us to share the details behind their latest venture.

Known for its delicious empanadas, the restaurant offers a variety of lunch and dinner options alongside a wine bar and a curated sangria list.

What sets this new spot apart is its diverse empanada selection and handcrafted sangrias. Guests can expect a warm atmosphere, exceptional service, and bold Latin-inspired flavors.

On opening day, guests will enjoy free tastings and have the chance to win gift cards through a raffle.

Loaded Empanadas is located at 750 S. Rampart, #15 Las Vegas, NV, 89145.

For more information, click here.