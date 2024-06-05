Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 6/5/24

With Father's Day just around the corner, it's time to find the perfect gift for the dads in your life. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some ideas that are sure to make any dad feel special. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 05, 2024

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us to share a few Father’s Day gift ideas.

Old Forester Whiskey Row Tasting Sets can be found at local retailers and is a great gift idea for Dad, allowing him to taste his way through different expressions that pay tribute to pivotal moments in the history of the Old Forester brand.

Impress the dad that has everything this Father’s Day with a Stress-Free dressing experience from MagnaReady.

Starting at only $189/pair, Atom 2 Series Hearing Aids make a great gift for Dads anywhere, because what better to give than the gift of hearing?

Give your dad the gift of a luxurious, close, comfortable shave with the Braun Series 9 Pro+ and help dad achieve EFFORTLESS beard, body and hair grooming with professional precision and unlimited versatility with the All-in-One Series 9 Trimmer.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo