‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, baking, entertaining and making memories with family and friends! And with so much happening this time of year, who couldn’t use a little coffee break? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss showed us how Keurig is brewing up some holiday cheer with a fun twist!

Keurig’s three Holiday Coffee-mergency bundles , featuring the compact K-Mini Mate Plus brewer, are inspired by common seasonal stressors and designed to deliver what many Americans say they need most during the holidays: a moment of relief and a great, quality cup of coffee. For more information about the bundles and a chance to win Keurig’s exclusive Holiday Coffee-mergency Kit, visit Keurig.com .

This segment is paid for by Limor Media