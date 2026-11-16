Limor Media | 11/16/26

Discover artist-designed holiday cards, personalized gifts and festive entertaining finds from Minted at Minted.com/holiday .

Squeeze, reveal and create your own fortune with Squeeezy Yum Yums Metallic Series, available at Target!

Make the holidays even sweeter with HI-CHEW® ! The new limited-edition HI-CHEW® Holiday Mix features Apple Crumble, Sugar Plum, and Stand Up Pouch-exclusive, Cherry Vanilla. Each immensely fruity, intensely chewy piece is individually wrapped—perfect for filling stockings, holiday candy bowls, or sharing with friends and family.

Explore HI-CHEW® Original, Fantasy, and Dessert Mix, too. HI-CHEW® is gluten-free and made without colors from synthetic sources.

Shop at HI-CHEW.com or use the store locator to find a retailer near you.

Give the gift of soft, shiny, hydrated hair this holiday season with the Redken All Soft Shine & Moisture Holiday Gift Set . Available at Ulta.com and Redken.com .

This segment is paid for by Limor Media