Limor Media | 11/10/26

Sewing is having a modern moment, with more people looking for ways to make and gift things that feel more personal. After 175 years, SINGER sewing machines are still evolving with how people create today. SINGER Education Specialist Carly Olds gives us a look at the latest innovations, including the Next Generation Heavy Duty machines and the CREATIVATE app, which brings technology and sewing together for a smarter, guided user experience.

SINGER sewing machines have been helping sewists make strong and reliable creations for 175 years. Sewing has evolved, and today’s machines can make it easier to learn, create and personalize. Whether someone is new to sewing or already knows their way around a machine, SINGER’s newest Next Generation Heavy Duty machines are designed for how people create today, bringing technology and sewing together through the innovative CREATIVATE app for a smarter, guided user experience.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media