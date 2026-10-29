Limor Media | 10/29/26

With cooler weather here and the holidays on the way, it’s a great time to stock up on a few everyday essentials, so sharing some of her favorite fall finds is lifestyle expert Limor Suss.

L'Oréal Paris Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer combines exfoliating acids, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to smooth texture, even tone, and reduce wrinkles - offering a gentle, no-downtime alternative to professional resurfacing treatments.

Lanolips 101 Ointment – An award-winning, 100% natural lanolin balm that delivers deep, lasting hydration for lips, dry skin & beyond.

Zevo Trap + Kill Foam Spray kills bugs on contact and makes it easy to wipe them away, helping keep your home clean and protected from bugs.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media