The holiday countdown is on! With Thanksgiving just days away, Black Friday around the corner and Christmas approaching, the busiest shopping season of the year is kicking into high gear. Lifestyle expert, award-winning journalist and influencer Jeannette Kaplun joined us with practical ways to stay ahead of the holiday rush without blowing the budget. From creative ways to turn favorite photos into personalized gifts and keepsakes with easy at-home printing, to transforming your home with colorful, festive lighting, Jeannette shared ideas to make the season special without adding to the stress. She also offered smart shopping strategies to find seasonal savings, make the most of holiday promotions and simplify preparations with time-saving shortcuts.

This segment is paid for by Liene, Govee, Chomps