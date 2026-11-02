LG | 11/2/26

On October 8, LG SIGNATURE celebrated the future of luxury with a star-studded gold carpet gala at New York City’s legendary Guggenheim Museum.

The event invited guests to consider one question: “What’s your signature?” Bringing together leaders from LG Electronics USA and special guests, the celebration highlighted the brand’s approach to luxury, innovation, and design.

LG SIGNATURE also spotlighted its new Iconic, Seamless, and Tailored collections, showcasing its vision for the modern home and the evolving relationship between technology and sophisticated living.

This segment is paid for by LG