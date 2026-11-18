Since opening in 2018, LG Electronics' Clarksville, Tennessee, factory has produced 10 million laundry appliances and is projected to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time in 2026. The facility manufactures more than 70% of LG's laundry appliances sold across North America, including washers, dryers and its popular WashTower. Recognized as the first U.S. home appliance facility named a World Economic Forum Lighthouse Factory, the plant combines artificial intelligence, robotics and smart automation with the work of more than 1,000 local employees. It's a major milestone for American manufacturing and a look at how technology is transforming the appliances we use every day.

This segment is paid for by LG