Leverage with Media | 7/8/24

Jarek Tadla is a multi-millionaire real estate investor, mental health advocate and author of "Not Enoughness: The Blessing & Curse of Feeling Incomplete."

He believes the decline of mental health is a systematic epidemic that must be addressed more publicly, regardless of social status, to bring real change to communities. Successful men seemingly have less of a voice in this area, which can lead to toxic masculinity and deeper feelings of shame and appearing weak to others.

Jarek is seeking to change that narrative and bring a level of honesty and openness to the conversation that hasn’t yet been heard.

A life altering ski accident, toxic divorce and a friend’s suicide call awakened Jarek’s passion for sharing his personal journey and helping others navigate the complexities of ambition and emotional well-being.

