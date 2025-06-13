Watch Now
Las Vegas PRIDE | 6/13/25

From parades to parties, Las Vegas PRIDE keeps the love and energy flowing in both June and October—with a special nod to Friday the 13th: Lucky Voodoo Spirits happening tonight!
Mrs. Las Vegas PRIDE Brings the Celebration All Year Long
Las Vegas PRIDE isn’t just a moment—it’s a movement, and it’s alive all year long! Mrs. Las Vegas PRIDE, Norma Llyaman, joined us alongside Megan Sanchez, Program Director for Las Vegas PRIDE, to share what’s coming up. June and October are the biggest celebration months, but events continue to shine with diversity, love, and fabulous flair throughout the year.

One of the standout happenings this month? Friday the 13th: Lucky Voodoo Spirits, a night full of charm, mystery, and magic happening TONIGHT! From empowering socials to vibrant community events, Las Vegas PRIDE welcomes everyone to be part of something truly meaningful and fun. It’s all about showing up, standing proud, and celebrating who you are.

