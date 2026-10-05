Las Vegas PRIDE | 10/5/26

Las Vegas PRIDE is getting ready to celebrate 43 years of community, charitable service and visibility across Southern Nevada! Mr. Black Las Vegas PRIDE Leondrus “Leo” Wright and Ms. Las Vegas PRIDE Nadia M. Louis joined us to preview this year’s celebration, with Las Vegas PRIDE President Brady McGill also approved to join the conversation. The annual celebration shines a spotlight on LGBTQ+ history and community throughout October, with a packed schedule of events leading up to the festival.

The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade takes over downtown Friday, October 9, with a pre-show at 6 p.m. and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. at 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. Then, Saturday, October 17, the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival runs noon to 10 p.m. at Desert Breeze Events Center, featuring entertainment, food, vendors, activities and community celebration. With additional events including parties, a Rainbow Rave, hike and skate night, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

