Las Vegas Natural History Museum | 4/22/24

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival feature more than 40 engaging events, the festival aims to inspire young minds and ignite their interests in STEM career fields.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 22, 2024
The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival is set to kick off April 26, promoting the community’s passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

One of the signature events held every year is "May the Science Be With You" hosted by DRI and the Atomic Museum.

This FREE event explores science through the lens of Star Wars and includes DRI Science Lab tours, hands-on science activities for all ages, photo ops with Star Wars characters, food trucks, and exciting science entertainment.

The Festival takes place at various locations around town, and May the Science Be With You is hosted at DRI (755 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119).

