Las Vegas Grand Prix| 5/14/25

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Locals’ Marshal Program is back for its second year! Silvia Bellot explains that both veteran race marshals and first-time applicants can apply—600 positions span flagging and communications, intervention, pit lane and grid support. Las Vegas residents selected will attend pre-race sessions in September to qualify for the Grand Prix, running November 20–22, 2025. Applications open May 12 and close June 2 at raceops.lvgp.net/register. Last year, 3,200 hopefuls vied for spots and 524 were accepted, including 115 Nevadans. Plus, get ready for Elliott and Jessica to play a game of Grab The Right F1 Flag!