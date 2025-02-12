Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 2/12/25

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are bringing the heat to Lee’s Family Forum for their Second Annual Rock the Box Night on February 14 at 7:30 PM.

Get ready for a high-energy, hard-hitting lacrosse game as the Desert Dogs take the floor with intense action and electrifying fan energy.

This thrilling event will be one to remember, with an incredible 80s tribute band, The Spazmatics, performing live to set the mood.

Be one of the first 2,500 fans in the arena and score a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Bobblehead, celebrating the legendary hockey player and the Desert Dogs’ co-owner.

With fierce competition and an unforgettable atmosphere, this is the perfect event for fans looking for an action-packed night out. Come for the lacrosse, stay for the fun – Rock the Box with the Desert Dogs!

This segment is paid for by the The Las Vegas Desert Dogs