Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 12/4/24

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are bringing the energy ahead of their highly anticipated home opener on December 6.

Star player Jack Hannah and team captain Connor Kirst sit down with The Morning Blend to talk about the excitement surrounding the season.

Alongside the players is Decker, the team’s new mascot, who’s sure to add extra fun to the game-day experience.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed season filled with high-energy box lacrosse and a thrilling Block Party tailgate event to kick off the home opener.

Jack and Connor share their insights into the fast-paced sport and the team’s dedication to bringing their best.

With Decker joining the squad, there’s never been a better time to cheer on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs!