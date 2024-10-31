Watch Now
Las Vegas Coin Company | 10/31/24

Las Vegas Coin Company owner John Jankowski showcases eerie Halloween collectibles, coins, and jewelry with chilling stories behind them. #PaidForContent
Las Vegas Coin Company, known for buying and selling rare coins, jewelry, and collectibles, is adding a spooky twist this Halloween.

Owner John Jankowski joins us to showcase some eerie and unique items, each with its own mysterious tale.

From haunted coins to vintage jewelry with eerie backstories, these “Halloween Finds” offer a blend of history and the supernatural.

As the holiday season approaches, Jankowski notes a rising interest in themed collectibles, with customers seeking unusual pieces for their collections.

With Halloween just around the corner, Las Vegas Coin Company has treasures that are sure to thrill and chill.

