Las Vegas Buddy Walk | 10/2/24

The annual Las Vegas Buddy Walk is back, celebrating inclusion and support for individuals with Down syndrome.

This year’s event, happening October 20th at Town Square, aims to bring the community together for a morning of fun and awareness.

Organized by the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada (DSOSN) in partnership with Commissioner Naft and the National Down Syndrome Society, the walk will feature various family-friendly activities.

Participants will have a chance to walk “hand in hand” in support of DSOSN programs.

Proceeds from the event will help fund initiatives that provide essential resources and advocacy for members.

To join or donate, visit DSOSN.org.