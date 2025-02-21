Las Vegas Black Image Magazine Honors | 2/21/25

The 2025 Annual Las Vegas Black Image Magazine Honors is set to celebrate soul and R&B music while highlighting local talent, businesses, and great food.

Hosted in partnership with the Clark County Library District, this event features live music performances from local entertainers and DJ sets spinning classic soul hits.

Attendees can enjoy food from local favorites, including John Mulls Meats Road Kill Grill and DB's Cajun Food, while exploring displays from small businesses in the area.

The event brings the community together for a fun-filled celebration of culture, music, and local flavor.