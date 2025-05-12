Las Vegas Aces| 5/12/25

To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, the Las Vegas Aceshosted 100 CCSD educators and staff for a heartfelt dinner on May 5 in Henderson. Five special awards were presented to outstanding individuals who were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in their roles.

Winners included Christina Kilton (Above & Beyond Award), Demetrious McCollum-Gibson (Unsung Hero), Nonita Cubilo (Innovative Teaching), Brian Davis (Community Impact), and Murrillo Wendy (Student Champion). The annual event is part of the Aces’ commitment to education and celebrating those who make a difference every day in the classroom and beyond.