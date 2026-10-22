Las Vegas Aces | 10/22/26

Looking for a slam dunk way to keep the kids active this Veterans Day? The Las Vegas Aces Academy is hosting a coed basketball clinic on Wednesday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving young athletes ages 6 to 14 the chance to get off the couch and onto the court! Kids can work on their basketball fundamentals, practice new drills, develop their skills and enjoy a day of movement while school is out.

Sydnei Caldwell, Manager of Community Engagement and Business Operations, joined us to share more about the clinic and how families can get involved.

Registration is available through Aces Camps & Clinics, and you can save 10% with discount code ACES10.

It’s a great way to build confidence, stay active and show off those basketball skills!

