Kingdom Of Zombies |10/16/26

Elliott and Jessica are getting into the Halloween spirit — and gearing up to take on some local zombies! Kingdom of Zombies has arrived at Las Vegas Sportspark, transforming the outdoor venue into a family-friendly Halloween destination packed with immersive attractions, interactive experiences and monstrous fun.

Designer Dirk Hagen welcomed us to give us a look inside this spooky new experience, where guests can navigate two immersive outdoor mazes, test their aim in the Zombieball gel blaster experience and come face-to-face with creatures from horror history inside the Museum of Monsters.

Whether you're a Halloween fanatic or just looking for a different kind of family outing, Kingdom of Zombies offers plenty of thrills and surprises. Find it at Las Vegas Sportspark, 1400 N. Rampart Boulevard.

