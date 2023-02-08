Keep Memory Alive | 2/8/23

Keep Memory Alive hosts their 26th annual Power of Love® gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The marquee fundraising event raises crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources, and many no-cost support and education services to patients and their caregivers as they fight brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

