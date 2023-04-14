Jovante Woods Foundation | 4/14/23

The 2nd Annual “Fairways Fore Airways” Celebrity Golf Tournament is kicking off on April 14 for some awesome festivities to benefit the Jovante Woods Foundation and youth sports in Las Vegas.

The tournament will be held at The Dragonridge Country Club, 552 S Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89012 with the game starting on Monday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Jeremy Arnold, manager of respiratory care services at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Sheryl Burnham, events management director for the Jovante Woods Foundation, and Ickey Woods, UNLV alum and retired Cincinnati Bengal, whose son unfortunately passed away due to complications of an Asthma attack joined us to discuss the many upcoming events to help raise awareness and donations for asthma prevention and education.

Other events include the Jovante Woods Family Asthma Awareness Day at the Sammy Davis Jr Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, April 15 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and a VIP Cocktail Pairing Par Tee at the Mariposa Cocina & Cocktail Lounge on Sunday, April 16 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.