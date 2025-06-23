Josh McBride| 6/23/25

Summer’s here and so is the heat—but don’t sweat it, because Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with his seasonal must-haves! From backyard barbecues to beach days, Josh is sharing picks to keep you cool, comfortable, and stylish.

Start fresh with Febreze’s new summer scents, then get your skin glowing with Tree Hut’s Glow Collection at Target and Ulta. Stay hydrated on the go with Cirkul’s customizable water system, and turn your backyard into a splash zone with Funsicle pools. And don’t forget the bug battle! Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap and On-Body Repellent keep mosquitoes and ticks away—no harsh chemicals, just protection that works.

This segment was paid for by Josh McBride