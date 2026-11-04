Josh McBride | 11/4/26

Fall is officially here, and it’s the perfect time for a seasonal refresh! Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride, host of The McBride Rewind, joined us with a collection of fall essentials designed to make everyday life a little easier.

From wardrobe updates and skincare to convenient food options, wellness products, and helpful home solutions, Josh shares a variety of finds worth knowing about as we head into the holiday season. Whether you're looking to refresh your routine, simplify your day, or discover something new, these picks offer a little inspiration for fall.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride