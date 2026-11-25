The holiday shopping season is officially kicking into high gear! Whether you're checking off your gift list or treating yourself to something special, lifestyle expert Josh McBride rounded up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals worth checking out. From grooming essentials to beauty and skincare favorites, there are plenty of ways to save on gifts for everyone on your list.

Deals include the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 for $39.96 and Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 for $149.96 on Amazon, Biodance with 26–33% off, Luseta Beauty offering 30–50% off with code BFGLOW26 at LusetaBeauty.com, and grace & stella with savings of up to 50% at graceandstella.com, Amazon and TikTok Shop. Follow Josh (@joshymcb) on Instagram for his annual 14 Days of Holiday Giveaways and a chance to win fun holiday gifts!

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride