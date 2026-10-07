Josh McBride | 10/7/26

Ready, set, add to cart! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bring thousands of deals to shoppers, but with so many options, figuring out where to start can be half the battle. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined us with a curated look at several products worth checking out, including Biodance, with discounts of 24–30%; SimpliSafe, with savings of up to 50%; and Luseta Beauty, with deals ranging from 25–40%.

Josh also highlights the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500, marked down 46%, along with the grace & stella 18 Pair Variety Pack, offering 47% off. Whether you're looking for beauty finds, wellness products, personal care or home technology, these deals offer a few places to start your Prime Big Deal Days shopping list. And after the deals, be sure to check out Josh's new podcast, The McBride Rewind, available on all major podcast providers.

This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC