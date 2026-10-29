Jordan Vandergriff | 10/29/26

From reality TV romance to racing at hundreds of miles per hour, Jordan Vandergriff has taken a seriously fast lane to success! After appearing on The Bachelorette in 2022 and Bachelor in Paradise in 2023, Jordan is now making his mark as a professional NHRA drag racer.

During his rookie season this year, he has already won three NHRA races and finished second twice. Next up, he’s heading to Las Vegas for the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, October 30 through November 1, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fans can get close to the action with pit access, watch teams work on their hot rods, and collect driver autographs.

