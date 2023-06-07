Watch Now
Johnnie Walker RV | 6/7/23

Johnnie Walker RV allows buyers to take their time learning the ins and outs of the RV, and the best part is that it's included free with your purchase!
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 07, 2023
One of the special things that happen when you buy one of the beautiful vehicles from Johnie Walker RV is that you receive a personal walk-through from one of their friendly courteous technicians to help you get comfortable with your new RV.

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host JJ Snyder joined Johnnie Walker RV Technician Victor Alejandre to experience the after sale "schooling" process for herself.

After their walk-through, customers are also invited to spend a night or two at one of Johnnie Walker RV's overnight spaces in case they have any questions.

