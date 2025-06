Menopause is something every woman faces—but it doesn’t mean your beauty routine has to suffer. Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky breaks down the real ways menopause impacts your skin, hair, and confidence—and what you can do about it.

From hormonal changes to hydration hacks, Dr. Zubritsky shares expert tips that go beyond the basics. It’s all about thriving through midlife with smart, sustainable solutions that work in real life.



This segment was paid for by John Frieda, Pharmaceris