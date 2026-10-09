John C. Adams’ The Third Phase | 10/9/26

After a decades-long career in international investment banking that took him around the world, John C. Adams is taking on a very different kind of project: fiction. Adams has turned his experiences and observations about money, power and human behavior into The Third Phase, his debut novel and a thriller that explores the forces shaping the people and worlds at the center of its story.

Adams joined Morning Blend to talk about what inspired him to make the leap from investment banking to novel writing, the story behind <i>The Third Phase</i> and the perspective he hopes readers take away from it. He’ll also share where readers can find the book and what’s next in his new chapter as an author.

This segment is paid for by The Third Phase