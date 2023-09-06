Jackson Street Project | 9/6/23

From the 1940s to 1960s, what is now known as the "Historic West Side" was know as the "Black Strip."

Now, one Las Vegas artist is using the art of sculpting to pay tribute to that time period with a one-night-only exhibition.

Steven Spann, the artist behind the "Jackson Street Project" joined us to discuss using the art of sculpting to pay tribute to that particular time period with a one-night-only exhibition.

This exhibit is free and open to the public, and it will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Doyle, 418 W. Mesquite Ave., 89106 in downtown Las Vegas. No reservations are required.

The Jackson Street Project is a series of more than thirty large-scale sculptures all created using the rusty and mangled rebar from the tearing up and redevelopment of Jackson Street on the Historic Westside.

This is the road that held up Sammy Davis Jr and Nat King Cole when they walked on Jackson Street to grab a late-night bite or get their hair cut. During segregation, they were allowed to perform on the Strip, but they had to stay and eat on the Westside. Jackson Street became the epicenter of black culture and commerce with thriving hotels, casinos, restaurants, and local businesses. With the recent completion of the historic Jackson Street, there is hope to see major redevelopment and new businesses moving into the area.

The Jackson Street Project is all about the potential of things. The sculptures highlight the potential of discarded rusty rebar, thrown away toys, worn out teddy bears, discarded chop shops, and scrap metal. However, it’s an easy leap to see the potential of discarded communities, neighborhoods, and people. It is the artists hope to make this a national touring show that goes to disadvantaged communities as an opportunity for education on revitalization.

After the opening the works will be available for viewing by appointment only in the artist's studio next to The Doyle.

For more information about the venue, visit thedoylelasvegas.com.